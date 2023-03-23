Rob Manuel, fuck yeah!
"I've got a solution: wolves"
A javascript bookmarklet to improve news websites
Aug 11
Rob Manuel
March 2023
BOTS WRITE JOKES
AI trying its luck at the open mic night.
Mar 23, 2023
Rob Manuel
May 2022
Searching 32 million academic papers for obscene acronyms hidden in the titles
Searching Hidden Initials Thesis AKA Study Organising Academic Papers Yielding Targetted Initials Towards Word Applicability - ‘Naughty Knowledgebase’
May 17, 2022
Rob Manuel
February 2022
How to create a simple Twitter bot
Bot 101 from the bloke who made @yokoonobot and @fesshole
Feb 14, 2022
Rob Manuel
Can GPT-3 AI write comedy?
I've been playing with GPT-3 to see if it can automatically write comedy that makes me laugh - spoiler alert: it can
Feb 4, 2022
Rob Manuel
October 2021
Uncle Clive: Sinclair’s nephew talks about growing up on the Spectrum
Rob Manuel of b3ta.com talks to Grant Sinclair, nephew to Clive Sinclair, the founder of Sinclair Research
Oct 18, 2021
Rob Manuel
1:29:48
March 2021
Rob Manuel's Comedy(ish) Bots FAQ
Stuff I want to say but shoved into a Q&A format for readability init
Mar 1, 2021
Rob Manuel
February 2021
The Nothing Line - I recorded the sound of an empty Underground train and it made me feel a bit weird and spooky
For obvious reasons the London Underground isn’t at full capacity at the moment and the other evening I needed to use it to make a necessary trip, the…
Feb 25, 2021
Rob Manuel
